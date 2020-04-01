Coronavirus pandemic | Chinese organisations donate COVID-19 protective equipment to India

India has received the second batch of coronavirus protective equipment and ventilators from Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation, said Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong.

The donation was received by the Indian Red Cross Society in Delhi on March 31.

“The second batch of donations from Chinese charity organizations Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations have arrived in Delhi today and been received by the Indian Red Cross Society. The donation includes protective clothes, masks, respirators and ventilators,” Weidong tweeted.

Besides, Chinese state-owned companies also provide assistance to their Indian partners, said Weidong.

The Chinese people will stand firmly with the Indian people on the fight against COVID-19 and we will get through hard times together, he added.

The two foundations have announced donation of essential medical supplies, including face masks and COVID-19 test kits, to India.

The first batch of medical supplies for India arrived in Delhi on March 28 and was also received by the Red Cross Society.

Indian Red Cross Society Deputy Secretary Neel Kamal Singh had taken receipt of the deliveries from Vivek Sehgal, Manager, Alibaba Cloud India, acting on behalf of Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation in the presence of Ma Jia, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of China in India.

Besides India, the medical supplies will be donated to Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

India has reported nearly 1,400 confirmed coronavirus cases so far including 35 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

