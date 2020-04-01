App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Chinese organisations donate COVID-19 protective equipment to India

Chinese state-owned companies also provide assistance to their Indian partners, said Weidong

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has received the second batch of coronavirus protective equipment and ventilators from Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation, said Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong.

The donation was received by the Indian Red Cross Society in Delhi on March 31.

“The second batch of donations from Chinese charity organizations Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations have arrived in Delhi today and been received by the Indian Red Cross Society. The donation includes protective clothes, masks, respirators and ventilators,” Weidong tweeted.

Close

Coronavirus LIVE updates

related news

Besides, Chinese state-owned companies also provide assistance to their Indian partners, said Weidong.

The Chinese people will stand firmly with the Indian people on the fight against COVID-19 and we will get through hard times together, he added.

The two foundations have announced donation of essential medical supplies, including face masks and COVID-19 test kits, to India.

Also read | Top-10 places most responsible for spreading coronavirus in India

The first batch of medical supplies for India arrived in Delhi on March 28 and was also received by the Red Cross Society.

Indian Red Cross Society Deputy Secretary Neel Kamal Singh had taken receipt of the deliveries from Vivek Sehgal, Manager, Alibaba Cloud India, acting on behalf of Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation in the presence of Ma Jia, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of China in India.

Besides India, the medical supplies will be donated to Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

India has reported nearly 1,400 confirmed coronavirus cases so far including 35 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Follow our full coverage here.

(With inputs from PTI)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 11:56 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #World News

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.