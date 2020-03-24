Coronavirus pandemic | Chidambaram questions govt over delay in set up of economic task force

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has called out the government for dallying with setting up the promised economic task force to formulate measures for the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets on March 24, the senior Congress leader said: “Woke up to read the shocking news that, four days after the PM’s announcement, the promised Economic Task Force has not been set up by the government !” (sic)

“Ministry of Finance has disowned responsibility for constituting the Task Force. Why doesn’t the FM pick up the telephone and speak to the PM? Or is that taboo in this government?” (sic) he added. He further linked an article with the ‘essential elements of a rescue plan’ as reference.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates on COVID-19



Woke up to read the shocking news that, four days after the PM’s announcement, the promised Economic Task Force has not been set up by the government !

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 24, 2020

He also claimed the Centre was taking credit for measures undertaken by the state governments: “After refusing to respond to the call for a nationwide lockdown, the central government is ‘owning’ the lockdowns announced by the state governments. Ironic and amusing, but still welcome!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on March 19 had said that the government would set up an Economic Task Force to combat the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian economy.

The government is working on a relief package for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and among the considerations is a direct cash transfer scheme for the most vulnerable sections of society, CNBC-TV18 reported.