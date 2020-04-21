Coronavirus pandemic: Chhattisgarh traces 'patient zero' in hotspot using rapid antibody test

The Chhattisgarh Health Department has successfully used rapid antibody test kits to trace the source of infection in its only hotspot – Katghora town in Korba district.

Chhattisgarh health officials, on April 20, said that 'patient zero' turned out to be a 22-year-old man, whose swab test results had come negative. They identified him using a rapid antibody test, which revealed the presence of coronavirus antibodies in his blood, The Indian Express has reported.

Earlier in April, a 16-year-old boy became the first COVID-19 positive case reported from Katghora. However, the number of cases quickly shot to 25, and soon, the town was declared to be Chhattisgarh’s only hotspot.

When the authorities were trying to ascertain the source of his infection, they found that none of the people he had come in contact with had tested positive, nor had he attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi in March.

Their confusion rested only when an antibody test revealed that one of the 16-year-old’s friends, who had attended the Islamic congregation, was a silent carrier of the deadly pathogen. The 22-year-old, who had been put under quarantine because of his travel history, infected his friend before he could be cured.

One state health department official said, “The man (friend) had been to Markaz Nizamuddin for the congregation. He had then travelled with the 16-year-old from Gondiya to Katghora and the duo had even stayed together.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised all states to refrain from using the rapid antibody test kits for two days, after irregularities in results were reported from some states, including Rajasthan.