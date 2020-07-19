Coronavirus pandemic | Centre’s COVID-19 taskforce reaches Bihar as cases, complaints mount in govt hospitals

The Centre’s COVID-19 taskforce, which has been paying visits to all cities and townships recording a sudden spurt in fresh novel coronavirus cases, reached Bihar on July 19.

The three-member team headed by Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal reached the state to assess its preparedness to deal with the pandemic spread. Their visit comes as several reports of poor handling of the coronavirus crisis by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar have surfaced.

At a time when cases are growing by nearly a thousand per day, reports of negligence in state-run hospitals have been doing the round.

Recently, a video had gone viral wherein the attendant of a patient could be heard saying there is no doctor present in the hospital to check up on the coronavirus patients. The person in the video also claimed that the doctor would only come to give injections and leave.

Several similar videos have been circulating on social media and people have been complaining about inadequate facilities in government hospitals too. In Katihar, for instance, a patient allegedly died because the hospital staff could not provide him an oxygen cylinder.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has claimed enough COVID-19 tests are not being conducted in the state. According to him, the daily coronavirus tally would rise to 5,000 if enough tests were conducted.

However, the Bihar government has refuted all allegations and said: “Corona is a pandemic and people of Bihar knows that it is a difficult situation. The state government is sensitive to the issue (COVID-19) and is taking all measures to curb the infection. The doctors and health workers are putting their lives at risk to save people. But you (Tejashwi) can’t see it.”

With ANI inputs