Coronavirus pandemic | Centre wants feedback on when to reopen schools — August, September or October

The Union Ministry of Human Resources and Development (HRD) released a circular on July 17, seeking recommendations from all states and Union Territories about when to reopen schools.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, which comes under the HRD Ministry, has urged respective education secretaries to seek the feedback of parents from the schools their children are enrolled in. They are expected to revert by July 20.

The circular that was issued read: “I am directed to refer to the subject matter with a request to furnish feedback of parents of school-going children on the following points by 20.07.2020 (Monday) positively.”

The government has sought feedback on the following: When will schools be ready to reopen – August, September, or October? What do parents expect from the schools as and when they reopen?

Educational institutes in the country have been shut since March 24, following the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go on a complete lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The outbreak of the pandemic has severely affected education in general, and the HRD Ministry has been constantly reviewing and updating guidelines for educational institutes to conduct online classes.