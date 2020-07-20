App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre wants feedback on when to reopen schools — August, September or October

The government has sought feedback on the following by July 20, 2020: When will schools be ready to reopen – August, September, or October? What do parents expect from the schools as and when they reopen?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Union Ministry of Human Resources and Development (HRD) released a circular on July 17, seeking recommendations from all states and Union Territories about when to reopen schools.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, which comes under the HRD Ministry, has urged respective education secretaries to seek the feedback of parents from the schools their children are enrolled in. They are expected to revert by July 20.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

The circular that was issued read: “I am directed to refer to the subject matter with a request to furnish feedback of parents of school-going children on the following points by 20.07.2020 (Monday) positively.”

related news

The government has sought feedback on the following: When will schools be ready to reopen – August, September, or October? What do parents expect from the schools as and when they reopen?

Educational institutes in the country have been shut since March 24, following the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go on a complete lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The outbreak of the pandemic has severely affected education in general, and the HRD Ministry has been constantly reviewing and updating guidelines for educational institutes to conduct online classes.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 03:36 pm

tags #coronavirus #education #India coronavirus impact #Union HRD Ministry

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.