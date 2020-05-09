Coronavirus pandemic | Centre tweaks criteria for discharge of COVID-19 patients

A patient, Shelly Dhingra is tested for coronavirus at Police training school Dwarka, in New Dehli

The Centre has issued a revised policy to be followed while discharging COVID-19 patients from hospitals. Now, only severe cases are to be tested before discharge.

The move is significant as India is bracing for a spike in the number of recorded coronavirus cases.

The Revised Discharge Policy for COVID-19 is aligned with the guidelines on the Tier III COVID-19 facilities, and the categorisation of the patients is based on clinical severity, as per the guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW).

Here is what the latest policy update states:

For mild/very mild and pre-symptomatic cases

> Mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a COVID Care Facility will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring. The patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for 3 days. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge.

> At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for further 7 days. Guidelines for which can be found here.

> At any point of time, prior to discharge from CCC, if the oxygen saturation dips below 95 percent, patient is moved to Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC).

> After discharge from the facility, if they again develops symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulty the patient must contact the COVID Care Centre or State helpline or 1075. Their health will again be followed up through tele-conference on the 14th day.

Moderate cases admitted to Dedicated COVID Health Centre (Oxygen beds)

. Cases clinically classified as “moderate cases” will undergo monitoring of body temperature and oxygen saturation.

> If the fever resolve within three days and the patient maintains saturation above 95 percent for the next four days (without oxygen support), such patient will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset in case of:

- Absence of fever without antipyretics

- Resolution of breathlessness

- No oxygen requirement

> There will be no need for testing prior to discharge.

> At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for seven days as per guidelines prescribed by the MoH&FW.

. Patient on Oxygenation whose fever does not resolve within three days and demand of oxygen therapy continues.

> Such patients will be discharged only after:

- Resolution of clinical symptoms

- Ability to maintain oxygen saturation for three consecutive days

Severe cases including immunocompromised (HIV patients, transplant recipients, malignancy)

> Discharge criteria for severe cases will be based on:

- Clinical recovery

- Patient tested negative once by RT-PCR (after resolution of symptoms)