Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre starts district-wise mapping to plan lockdown exit strategy: Report

While most districts seem to be moving from green to red, about seven to eight districts have shown a downward shift from red to green.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Abhishek Singh)
(Image: Abhishek Singh)

The central government has started district-wise mapping of coronavirus spread in India, and is focusing on the spread, spike and containment of the infection to plan an exit strategy on the national lockdown, The Economic Times has reported.

According to the report, taking into consideration the number of cases in a district and the week-wise trajectory, regions are being divided into color-coded zones.

All the district collectors were sent a questionnaire and an informal survey on April 10-11 by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Department of Personnel and Training, based on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take a decision regarding the lockdown.

Also Read: PM Modi to address nation at 10 am tomorrow, decision on lockdown extension likely

The report states that the collectors have been asked to indicate the color code for their district and indicate whether there is a shift in the color code.

While most districts, according to the report, seem to be moving from green to red, about seven to eight districts have shown a downward shift from red to green. The Centre has also asked officials the measures that are being taken to contain the spread of infection.

Also Read: Coronavirus pandemic: Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging PM CARES fund

According to the report, the move came after PM Modi held a review of the national feedback survey on COVID-19 on April 10.

Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 06:02 pm

