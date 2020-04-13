Coronavirus pandemic | Centre starts district-wise mapping to plan lockdown exit strategy: Report

The central government has started district-wise mapping of coronavirus spread in India, and is focusing on the spread, spike and containment of the infection to plan an exit strategy on the national lockdown, The Economic Times has reported.

According to the report, taking into consideration the number of cases in a district and the week-wise trajectory, regions are being divided into color-coded zones.

All the district collectors were sent a questionnaire and an informal survey on April 10-11 by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Department of Personnel and Training, based on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take a decision regarding the lockdown.

The report states that the collectors have been asked to indicate the color code for their district and indicate whether there is a shift in the color code.

While most districts, according to the report, seem to be moving from green to red, about seven to eight districts have shown a downward shift from red to green. The Centre has also asked officials the measures that are being taken to contain the spread of infection.

According to the report, the move came after PM Modi held a review of the national feedback survey on COVID-19 on April 10.