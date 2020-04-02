Coronavirus pandemic | Centre seeks donations to PM CARES fund: Tax benefits, payment modes and more

More and more people are coming forward with their financial contributions to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund in order to help authorities and people fight coronavirus in various parts of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced setting up of the PM CARES fund on March 28 to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Since then, political leaders, corporates, defence personnel, employees of public sector units such as Railways as well as Bollywood personalities have announced their contribution to the fund.

To make the donations more attractive, the government brought in an Ordinance that allows 100 percent tax exemption on contributions under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

Furthermore, the government is offering other benefits to donations made to PM CARES Fund. Here’s all you need to know:

> The donations to PM CARES Fund shall be eligible for 100 percent deduction under Section 80G of the IT Act. Further, the limit on the deduction of 10 percent of gross income shall also not be applicable for donations made to PM CARES Fund.

> People donating money to the fund till June 30, 2020, will be eligible for claiming deductions from the income tax for the financial year 2019-20, according to a Hindustan Times report. This means it will be an opportunity for those who may have missed out on saving some money through investments eligible for tax deductions under Section 80G, the report suggested.

> The donations to PM CARES Fund given up to June 30 this year will not only be eligible for deduction under Section 80G against income of the financial year 2019-20, but also remain eligible for concessional taxation regime for the income accrued in the financial year 2020-21, the report said.

> The government has decided to accept contributions from abroad to the fund. Account details for foreign donations will be available in the next two to three days, according to the website of the Prime Minister of India.

> For domestic donors, the following details can be used to make money transfer:

- Account Name: PM CARES- Account Number: 2121PM20202

- IFSC Code: SBIN0000691

Name of Bank and Branch: State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch

> Donations to the fund can also be made by using the UPI ID of the PM CARES fund, which is: pmcares@sbi

The number of coronavirus cases increased rapidly in the country over the last few days. India has recorded over 1,800 positive cases of coronavirus and at least 41 deaths so far. Globally, the virus has infected more than 9,37,000 people and claimed over 47,000 lives.

(With inputs from PTI)