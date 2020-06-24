App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre objects to Kerala’s push for mandatory COVID-19 tests for returning expats

The Kerala government is concerned that people getting infected by COVID-19 while travelling back would increase the caseload in the state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Centre has objected to Kerala government’s direction asking expats to have COVID-19 negative certificates when they fly back into the state. The Union government has said these objections are based on “practical difficulties".

These differences have set the Centre and the state on collision course.

On June 23, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the final decision in the matter would be taken following discussions with the Centre over the next few days.

Close

Earlier, the state announced that only expats with a COVID-19 negative certificate would be allowed June 25 onwards.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

According to the state government, the decision would help prevent those not infected by the novel coronavirus so far from getting exposed to it on the aircraft. Patients getting infected while travelling back would increase the caseload in Kerala, the state government fears.

“There is spiralling of cases, including those without a known source of infection. We cannot stand idle. That is why we raised the request for pre-flight COVID-19 test certificates and wrote to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the ministry of external affairs. However, MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) has informed the state chief secretary today that they contacted several embassies on the matter and it is practically difficult," Vijayan said.

On the other hand, the Centre considers that the demand for a COVID-19 negative certificate is impractical. The MEA conveyed this to Kerala’s Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and that it had consulted the Indian embassies in various countries on the matter.

According to a report in Mint, Gulf countries, where there are millions of expats from Kerala, have expressed that conducting rapid COVID-19 tests will on that scale is not possible because of practical difficulties.

Kerala has so far reported 3,310 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, 1,749 have already recovered. The death toll due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the state is at 21. While the southern state had managed to ‘flatten the curve’, it is concerned about a possible second wave due to expats returning to the state, especially from Gulf countries.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:11 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #Kerala

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised due to breathing issue, tests negative for COVID-19

Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised due to breathing issue, tests negative for COVID-19

Repatriation flights on June 24: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 24: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Asian stocks under pressure after spike in coronavirus cases

Asian stocks under pressure after spike in coronavirus cases

most popular

Trump’s visa ban | It's politics over economics

Trump’s visa ban | It's politics over economics

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.