Coronavirus pandemic | Centre looks to study link between obesity and COVID-19

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 23,000 people in India, the National Task Force for tackling COVID-19 is mulling a proposal to conduct a research study to understand the links between obesity and the infection, The Hindu Business Line has reported.

The task force is vetting nearly 25 research proposals, of which a recommendation to study the links of obesity to COVID-19 is also included, said the report, citing a member of the task force.

If the recommendation gets approved, a multi-centric research will be expedited on this topic, the member said.

At present, taking records of height and weight to calculate the body mass index (BMI) of a patient is not a routine practice in India. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) does not collect this data as a part of coronavirus surveillance, the report stated.

In the US, the use of this basic data has helped hospitals form links between obese people being at higher risk for COVID-19, the report suggested.

In India, there were cases of persons under 60, who are obese, having been infected with the coronavirus or having died due to the infection. However, the practice of recording basic data of people is absent in India, therefore, the task force believes that a study is needed to link these outcomes, the member told the publication.

According to Anurag Bhargava, Professor, Department of Medicine of Mangaluru-based Yenepoya Medical College, explained that while links are being drawn between young people dying of COVID-19 having pre-existing co-morbidities, obesity as an underlying factor has not been closely looked at.

Earlier, meta-analysis of data revealed that those with BMI over 30 were at 2.9 times higher risk of death during H1N1 pandemic and now evidence emerging on the association of obesity with severe COVID-19, he was quoted as saying.

Bhargava further said obesity and infections such as COVID-19 may activate the same inflammatory pathways and this additive effect of obesity can induce a cytokine storm in those infected with the virus.

Also, obesity is linked with a higher risk of thromboembolism, which is the formation of blood clots in the lungs, an effect also observed in COVID-19, which leads to the risk of death, he added.