Coronavirus pandemic | Centre issues orders prescribing extension of lockdown

The Government of India issued orders prescribing the extension of lockdown till May 3 for the containment of coronavirus outbreak in the country in pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry has said.



In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement today, the Government of India issues orders prescribing extension of lockdown for containment of #COVID19 epidemic in the country, till 3rd May 2020: Ministry of Home Affairs pic.twitter.com/SOZ7v9a42k

— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

"Considering the fact that strict social distancing measures need to be implemented for a further period to contain the spread of COVID-19, the National Authority... directs the Ministers/Departments of Government of India, State governments and state authorities to continue the same measures for social distancing up to 3rd May, 2020," an order has said.

Earlier in the day, during his address to the nation, the prime minister said that the lockdown, from the experience in the past few days, was the correct choice and that India benefitted greatly from the lockdown and social distancing.

Follow our LIVE coverage here.

"From an economic only point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but measured against the lives of Indian citizens, there is no comparison itself. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today," he said.