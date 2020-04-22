Coronavirus pandemic | Centre applauds Maharashtra govt's Worli Koliwada containment model, says can be used for rest of India

The Centre has applauded the Maharashtra government's containment model in Mumbai's Worli Koliwada area and has said it could be replicated in the rest of the country while tackling the spread of coronavirus in clusters, Hindustan Times has reported.

The five-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) is on a visit to Mumbai for on-spot assessment. The team, being led by Manoj Joshi, additional secretary, Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries, praised the Maharashtra government's efforts in breaking the chain of transmission of the infection in the area.

"The team... has said Worli Koliwada can be a good example in the country for making it Covid-19 free. If the same efforts are replicated in other containment zones, it will help break the chain of the viral outbreak," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Worli Koliwada, which falls in the G South Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had seen over 487 COVID-19 cases, the most in any cluster across the country to date.

The IMCT team, however, also expressed concern regarding the high rate of mortality in Mumbai during its meeting with CM Uddhav Thackeray, according to the newspaper. The lack of containment in a densely populated area like Dharavi is also an area of concern for the team, the report said.

Mumbai has become an epicentre in the coronavirus outbreak in the country, with the city reporting more than 3,000 cases. The state government had on April 21 revoked relaxation orders in Mumbai and Pune owing to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.