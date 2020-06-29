App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre allows monthly export of 50 lakh medical overalls in PPE kits

The Centre has only allowed the export of medical coveralls, and “other items that are a part of PPE kits continue to remain prohibited for exports”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on June 29 that the Centre has allowed export of 50 lakh medical overalls in personal protection equipment (PPE) suits every month. He claimed this move will help boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

He took to his official social media handle and tweeted:

One must note here, the Centre has only allowed export of medical coveralls, and “other items that are a part of PPE kits continue to remain prohibited for exports.”

PPEs include protective gear that help protect frontline workers from being exposed to biological agents. These can include medical coveralls, face-shield, facemask, goggles, gloves, head cover and shoe cover. Demand for these has increased drastically since the outbreak of the highly contagious novel coronavirus disease earlier this year.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Piyush Goyal #PPE Kits

