Coronavirus pandemic | Centre allows monthly export of 50 lakh medical overalls in PPE kits

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on June 29 that the Centre has allowed export of 50 lakh medical overalls in personal protection equipment (PPE) suits every month. He claimed this move will help boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here



Boosting Make in India exports, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19 have been allowed with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh. pic.twitter.com/qpebJvqXuy

— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 29, 2020

He took to his official social media handle and tweeted:

One must note here, the Centre has only allowed export of medical coveralls, and “other items that are a part of PPE kits continue to remain prohibited for exports.”

PPEs include protective gear that help protect frontline workers from being exposed to biological agents. These can include medical coveralls, face-shield, facemask, goggles, gloves, head cover and shoe cover. Demand for these has increased drastically since the outbreak of the highly contagious novel coronavirus disease earlier this year.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy