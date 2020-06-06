App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | CBSE to come up with 'reduced', rationalised syllabus in a month's time

"We are rationalising the curriculum. We plan to retain the core elements, which are very unnecessary in terms of learning outcomes," CBSE board chairman Manoj Ahuja said during a video conference organised by Ashoka University.

PTI

The Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is working on rationalising the curriculum to make up for academic loss caused by COVID-19 pandemic and the reduced syllabus will be ready in a month's time, board chairman Manoj Ahuja said on Friday.

"We cannot bring sudden changes in the education system and create confusion and uncertainty. The curriculum reforms are going to be in sync with the learning outcomes," he said during a virtual conference on 'Future of Schools: Overcoming COVID-19 challenge and beyond' organsied by Ashoka University.

"We are rationalising the curriculum. We plan to retain the core elements, which are very unnecessary in terms of learning outcomes," he added.

Close

"If something is duplicated in some way or working extra on same concept, we aim to shelve it and thirdly anything which can be done in a more practical manner should be done that way. That's what we are planning and we should be able to finalise within a month's time," he said.

related news

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced in April that CBSE will be reducing the curriculum for the next academic calendar for all the classes to make up for the lost time due to the COVID-19 lockdown asserting that the curriculum will be curtailed in proportion to the lost time.

The HRD ministry has come up with alternative calendar for different grades detailing the learning plan during the lockdown.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day.

While the government has announced easing of certain restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #CBSE #coronavirus #India #Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Indian courts adopting technology in forward-thinking manner: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Indian courts adopting technology in forward-thinking manner: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra sees 2,739 new COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 3,000

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra sees 2,739 new COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 3,000

Coronavirus wrap June 6: India overtakes Italy's COVID-19 tally; Maharashtra records over 80,000 cases

Coronavirus wrap June 6: India overtakes Italy's COVID-19 tally; Maharashtra records over 80,000 cases

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.