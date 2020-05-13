App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: CBI alerts states against cartels smuggling drugs with protective gear

The alert assumes significance as an NCB team intercepted a drug consignment – containing 420 capsules of hemp extract and 900 grams of high-grade marijuana buds – delivered by an American drug cartel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Based on inputs received from Interpol, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an alert to all states and Union Territories against drug cartels and smugglers taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation.

The move comes on the same day as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busting a racket where drugs were being smuggled using an international courier service.

According to a report in The Times of India, the CBI alerted states and UTs against international drug cartels taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and shipping drug consignments by hiding them in cargo carrying protective equipment.

Close

The alert assumes significance as an NCB team, commissioned by DG Rakesh Asthana, intercepted a drug consignment delivered by an American drug cartel. The consignment contained 420 capsules of hemp extract and high-grade marijuana buds, weighing around 900 grams.

related news

The NCB sleuths identified a Russian national operating as a middle man between the American consignor and the Indian consignee, an official told the newspaper.

The Indian consignee has been identified as L Dhingra from West Delhi, who has been smuggling cannabis from various parts of the world using different names and addresses as he has access to more than one ID. During interrogation, he revealed that another parcel of 420 capsules of hemp extract was on its way.

Marijuana and hemp extract are categorised for control under the provision of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

However, in many parts of world, marijuana and hemp products have been legalised. Consignees in India have a tendency to procure cannabis from these parts, officials said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 04:12 pm

tags #cannabis #Central Bureau of Investigation #coronavirus #India #Narcotics Control Bureau

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra govt to issue comprehensive permits to set up factories

Maharashtra govt to issue comprehensive permits to set up factories

Built for a global economy, Dubai now threatened by coronavirus

Built for a global economy, Dubai now threatened by coronavirus

Government to guarantee Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral free loans to MSMEs: 10 key questions answered

Government to guarantee Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral free loans to MSMEs: 10 key questions answered

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.