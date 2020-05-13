Coronavirus pandemic: CBI alerts states against cartels smuggling drugs with protective gear

Based on inputs received from Interpol, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an alert to all states and Union Territories against drug cartels and smugglers taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation.

The move comes on the same day as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busting a racket where drugs were being smuggled using an international courier service.

According to a report in The Times of India, the CBI alerted states and UTs against international drug cartels taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and shipping drug consignments by hiding them in cargo carrying protective equipment.

The alert assumes significance as an NCB team, commissioned by DG Rakesh Asthana, intercepted a drug consignment delivered by an American drug cartel. The consignment contained 420 capsules of hemp extract and high-grade marijuana buds, weighing around 900 grams.

The NCB sleuths identified a Russian national operating as a middle man between the American consignor and the Indian consignee, an official told the newspaper.

The Indian consignee has been identified as L Dhingra from West Delhi, who has been smuggling cannabis from various parts of the world using different names and addresses as he has access to more than one ID. During interrogation, he revealed that another parcel of 420 capsules of hemp extract was on its way.

Marijuana and hemp extract are categorised for control under the provision of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

However, in many parts of world, marijuana and hemp products have been legalised. Consignees in India have a tendency to procure cannabis from these parts, officials said.