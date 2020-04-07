Coronavirus pandemic | CATastrophe averted: Kerala HC allows cat owner to venture out during lockdown to get pet feed

In an unusual judgment, the Kerala High Court allowed a Kochi resident to travel seven kilometres to buy food for his three cats amid the coronavirus lockdown, The Times of India has reported.

During the hearing, which was held through video conferencing, the court said it was happy to come to the aid of felines. “We are also certain that our directions will help avert a CATastrophe in the petitioner’s home,” the court noted in a lighter vein.

The petitioner, N Prakash, had said that the Kerala Police had denied him permission to venture out in order to get feed for his pet cats. In his plea, he had stated that the cat food, named Mei-Persian, is available at a pet hospital at Kadavanthra, which is about seven kilometres from his residence in Kochi.

He had further explained that earlier, he used to buy cat food from a nearby hospital, which has been shut because of the lockdown; plus, he is a vegetarian, so non-vegetarian food is not cooked in his house.

During the hearing, additional advocate general Ranjith Thampan observed that animal feed and fodder come under essential services and that the petitioner can go out to procure it, provided he has a self-declaration affidavit.

After taking note of Thampan’s submissions, the court allowed Prakash to venture out during the lockdown with a copy of the affidavit and the judgment for hassle-free travel.

The Bench, comprising Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly, also observed, “The enforcement of a lockdown period, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has brought with it a fair share of litigation before this court, reminding us, once again, that there can never be a lockdown of the judicial institution, and that its doors must always be open to the knocks of the hapless citizens.”