Coronavirus Pandemic | Cabinet approves Odisha Covid-19 Regulations 2020

The Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved the Odisha Covid-19 Regulations 2020 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

These regulations come into force with immediate effect and will remain valid for a period of one year, Health and Family Welfare Secretary N B Dhal told reporters.

"Any person/institution/organization found violating any provision of these Regulations shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of IPC (45 of 1860)," Dhal said.

He said Director of Public Health, Director of Health Services, Director of Medical Education and Training, all collectors and Municipal Commissioners have been authorized to take measures necessary to combat the outbreak of Covid-19.

Undertaking COVID-19 tests by private laboratories is not allowed, the Regulations said adding that anyone found disseminating any information on Covid-19 without ascertaining any facts and prior clearance of the empowered officers will be found guilty of punishable offence.

Any person with a history of travel in last 14 days to a country or area from where COVID-19 has been reported, must voluntarily report to the State Control Room or any other authorized institutions.

Rejecting the allegation that declaring COVID-19 a "disaster" will create panic among the people, the health secretary said it was done to keep the administrative machinery prepared for any eventuality.

"Now you see the number of new cases in China is coming down while it is increasing in other parts of the world. The increase of new cases in other areas may be due to lack of precautionary measures. Therefore, like floods, cyclones and other calamities, we declare COVID-19 as a disaster to get ready to face it," he said.

On whether people should cancel wedding receptions and other social events in wake of the Regulation, Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma said, "Local authorities should be contacted in such cases. There is no point in cancelling the events if not required."