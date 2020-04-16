Coronavirus pandemic | Butter, beer, cigarettes: Here's what robbers stole from Mumbai shops in the last 24 hrs

In the last 24 hours, India's financial capital, Mumbai, has reported break-ins from across the city with robbers making away with thousands of rupees worth of butter, cigarettes, bidis and alcohol, The Indian Express has reported.

In one of the city's suburbs, Borivali, for instance, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons for stealing 50 packs of Amul butter from a shop selling dairy items and sweetmeats.

According to the shop's owner Naharsingh Rajput, when he reached the shop early on Sunday morning, its shutter was half-open, and he found that a box containing 50 butter packs worth Rs 2,500 was missing.

But it isn't just the butter— robbers have made away with alcohol too. In Chembur area, for instance, unidentified persons made away with beer boxes of Royal Stag and Kingfisher, worth over Rs 10,000 combined, not to mention Rs 5,000 in cash from a liquor shop.

"On April 12, I received a call from a local resident that the shutter of the shop was broken. We contacted the excise officer and with his permission opened the shop to find cash and beer boxes, all kept on the mezzanine floor of the shop, missing," Dayal Wadhwani, the owner of the shop, said. He added that the shop had been closed since March 20.

In Chembur's Tilak Nagar, meanwhile, unidentified persons made away with cigarette packets worth Rs 10,000; tobacco sachets worth Rs 5,000; beedi bundles worth Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 in cash, according to the newspaper.

"... With several shops shut due to the lockdown, thieves are now targeting them and decamping with whatever they can lay their hands on," an IPS officer told the newspaper.