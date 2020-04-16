App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Bosch India pledges Rs 50 crore to combat COVID-19 spread

Stating that Bosch India has also started various welfare initiatives to help the underprivileged, it said, the company has been supplying cooked meals from its kitchen in Bidadi plant and through the Art of Living Foundation to about 4,000 migrant workers and other needy individuals, on a daily basis.

Bosch India on Wednesday said it has pledged Rs 50 crore to combat COVID-19 spread in India.

As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Bosch Group in India immediately donated Rs 5 crore to PM-CARES FUND and pledged additional Rs 45 crore for various community welfare initiatives, the company said in a statement.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

Stating that Bosch India has also started various welfare initiatives to help the underprivileged, it said, the company has been supplying cooked meals from its kitchen in Bidadi plant and through the Art of Living Foundation to about 4,000 migrant workers and other needy individuals, on a daily basis.

Till date, Bosch has already supported around 1,500 needy families by supplying ration packets during the current nationwide lockdown, it added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 03:15 pm

