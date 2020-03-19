App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Bombay HC to function on only two days next week

The high court's principal bench in Mumbai and regional benches at Aurangabad, Nagpur and Goa shall take up urgent matters for hearing on March 23 and 26.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court will function on only two days next week and hear only urgent matters in view of the coronavirus epidemic, it said on March 19.

The high court's principal bench in Mumbai and regional benches at Aurangabad, Nagpur and Goa shall take up urgent matters for hearing on March 23 and 26.

A circular issued by Registrar General S B Agarwal further said that the registry department of the court shall call only minimal staff for work during the next week.

Close
The court has been working for only two hours daily this week and hearing only urgent matters.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.