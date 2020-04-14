App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | BMC to hire pvt doctors for treating COVID-19 patients

It will also hire paramedical staff, ward boys and other health staff after due verification of their educational qualification, as per a directive issued on Tuesday by Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the city civic body has decided to hire private doctors and nurses to treat patients at various isolation and quarantine facilities here.

It will also hire paramedical staff, ward boys and other health staff after due verification of their educational qualification, as per a directive issued on Tuesday by Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

He has empowered assistant municipal commissioners, chief medical superintendent, executive health officer and deputy municipal commissioners to hire the medical staff.

Close

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

related news

According to the directive, doctors will be paid a monthly remuneration of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, depending on their qualification, for eight-hour duty everyday.

Besides, nurses and lab technicians will be paid Rs 30,000 per month, while the ward boys and other labour staff will be paid Rs 20,000 remuneration for eight hours duty.

There have been over 1,550 coronavirus cases and 100 deaths due to the disease in Mumbai so far.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #mumbai

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.