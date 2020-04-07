App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 07:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMC identifies 241 containment zones in Mumbai, no vegetable vendors allowed

The civic body has said that people continue to throng vegetable vendors, risking the spread of infections.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) has said that it has identified over 241 containment zones in Mumbai, and also said that it would be disallowing vegetable vendors to operate in these zones.

The civic body has said that people continue to throng vegetable vendors, risking the spread of infections.

Close

Mumbai on April 7 reported over 100 fresh Coronavirus cases and five deaths. Till now, the city has reported over 590 cases and 40 deaths.

The civic body also said that special clinics have been established around the containment zones by doctors, nurses and lab technicians.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 1,018, with 150 fresh cases being reported today. The total number of cases across the country rose to 4,789 with 124 total deaths.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 07:13 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.