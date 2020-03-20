App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic| BMC collects more than Rs 1.5 lakh in fine for spitting

The Mumbai civic body had announced that spitting in public space will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 or detention under IPC section 189.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
BMC officials fining people for spitting (Image: Twitter/ Apli BMC)
BMC officials fining people for spitting (Image: Twitter/ Apli BMC)

Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected more than Rs 1.5 lakh in fines from people spitting. The amount was collected within 24 hours of announcing steep fines for spitting in public to contain the spread of the deadly Novel Coronavirus.

BMC had announced that “spitting in public space will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 or detention under IPC section 189”. It had added that the authorities will try to ensure that such activities don’t take place in the first place.

Later, in a March 18 post on Twitter, Apli BMC – the official handle announced the amount they collected by means of fines within a day.

Notably, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases in India so far, including one of the five deaths due to the virus in the country.

The total number of patients who have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus in India has almost reached 200, whereas the global figure has crossed 2 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Centre has advised people to stay indoors as much possible and avoid non-essential travel of any kind to avoid contracting the disease that has killed more than 8,000 people across the world.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 11:55 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #mumbai #WHO

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.