Coronavirus pandemic| BMC collects more than Rs 1.5 lakh in fine for spitting

Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected more than Rs 1.5 lakh in fines from people spitting. The amount was collected within 24 hours of announcing steep fines for spitting in public to contain the spread of the deadly Novel Coronavirus.

BMC had announced that “spitting in public space will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 or detention under IPC section 189”. It had added that the authorities will try to ensure that such activities don’t take place in the first place.

Later, in a March 18 post on Twitter, Apli BMC – the official handle announced the amount they collected by means of fines within a day.

Notably, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases in India so far, including one of the five deaths due to the virus in the country.

The total number of patients who have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus in India has almost reached 200, whereas the global figure has crossed 2 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Centre has advised people to stay indoors as much possible and avoid non-essential travel of any kind to avoid contracting the disease that has killed more than 8,000 people across the world.