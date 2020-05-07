App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 10:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | BMC books 3,343 hotel rooms to quarantine overseas Indians

Around 1,900 stranded Indians are expected to be brought back to the city by seven flights, the BMC said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said it has reserved 3,343 rooms across 88 hotels in Mumbai to quarantine Indian nationals stranded in other countries once they are evacuated.

Around 1,900 stranded Indians are expected to be brought back to the city by seven flights, the BMC said in a statement.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Indian nationals from Britain, USA, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia are expected to be flown back to Mumbai starting from May 7, the civic body said.

related news

It has reserved rooms in two-, three-, four- and five- star hotels along with apartment hotels and OYO hotels, it said. "On landing in Mumbai, the Indians returning will be quarantined in hotels, and they will be admitted in hospitals, if found infected with coronavirus on completion of quarantine period," said Vijay Khanake, BMC spokesperson.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 7, 2020 10:45 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

