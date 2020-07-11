Coronavirus pandemic | Bihar govt instructs medical colleges to prepare 100 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Taking note of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Bihar government has written to nine medical colleges to identify 50 percent of their capacity, which is almost 100 beds, that the institutions must accommodate towards the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients, with the aim of developing better management for their treatment, all 38 districts of the state have been linked to nine medical college hospitals,” the government said in a press release.

This set of instructions applies to all medical colleges, except Nalanda Medical College Hospital, Patna; Anugraha Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital, Gaya; and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, Bhagalpur, the Hindustan Times reports.

The 100 beds must be organized in a way that the patients cannot interact with one another. “There should be no disturbance in the treatment of other patients in all medical colleges and hospitals and there should be proper arrangements for the treatment of coronavirus patients," they said, adding that all principals and superintendents must identify separate blocks within their premises for the treatment of patients by July 10, and be ready to begin treatment on their premises by July 11.

These new facilities will be used to treat only severe COVID-19 patients. All beds are also directed to have oxygen cylinders, as per the government order.

Bihar has reported nearly 15,000 COVID-19 cases so far, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.