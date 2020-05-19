Coronavirus pandemic | Bihar reports rise in COVID-19 cases as migrants return from other states

Bihar has reported 1,423 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 652 are migrant labourers who have returned home from outside the state.

Out of the 652 who tested positive, 218 have come from Delhi, followed by 141 from Maharashtra, 139 from Gujarat, 36 from Haryana and 33 from West Bengal.

The state government had randomly collected 11,800 samples from among 7.4 lakh returnees, according to a report by The Times of India. Of the 11,800 samples, reports of 8,337 came on May 18, which showed that almost eight percent tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked the state health department to increase the testing rate by around 1,000 samples per day from the current capacity of 2,000, the report said.

Around 8.20 lakh more migrant labourers are expected to come to Bihar by 505 special trains in the next eight to nine days, said Transport Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, adding that 76,000 labourers and other passengers arrived in the state by 47 trains on May 18.

The state has observed a rise in the number of coronavirus cases after the 'Shramik Special' trains began arriving.

The state has committed to permitting 50 'Shramik Special' trains per day.

"I am very happy to inform that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and I had a fruitful discussion about the migrant workers of Bihar and he has given permission to run 50 Shramik Special trains per day to take them home," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted in Hindi on May 18.

Officials, however, said 50 trains per day were not enough to ferry around 40 lakh migrants of the state stranded across the country.

"In reality, the state needs to run 200 per day to carry its migrants home," an official told PTI.

The state has an estimated 40-45 lakh migrant population working across several states, though there is no definite statistics on it.

(With inputs from PTI)

