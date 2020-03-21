App
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 04:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Big financial package need of hour: Rahul Gandhi

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for immediate steps to revive the country's economy on Saturday and said there was a need for a big financial package. He pointed out that the coronavirus outbreak was a serious attack on our fragile economy and took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for beating of "thalis" in the honour of those working to contain the spread of the virus.

Gandhi said clapping would not help the daily wage workers and small and medium entrepreneurs.

"The coronavirus is a big attack on our fragile economy. Small and medium entrepreneurs and our daily wage workers are the most affected.

"Clapping will not help them. Today there is a need for cash relief and tax sops, besides relief in repayment of loans as part of a big economic package. Take immediate steps," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

