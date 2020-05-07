App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Bengaluru delivery boy tests positive, may turn out to be ‘super spreader’

The source of infection of the delivery boy was reportedly his father, a worker who had a history of ILI and was in contact with a COVID-19 positive friend.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A delivery boy from Bengaluru has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He may turn out to be a ‘super spreader’ because of his nature of work, the Deccan Chronicle has reported.

Karnataka reported 20 new cases on May 6, taking the total COVID-19 tally of the state to 693, according to news agency PTI data. Thirteen out of 20 new cases were from Badami in Bagalkot district.

Only two of them were from Bengaluru. Of these, one was the 25-year-old delivery boy from Mangammanapalya and the other was his mother, the report said.

Close

Coronavirus LIVE updates

related news

The source of infection of the delivery boy was reportedly his father, a worker who had a history of influenza-like illness (ILI) and was in contact with a COVID-19-positive friend from the Hongasandra cluster. After the elder man tested positive on May 5, health officials collected samples from his family. The test results showed he had infected his wife and son while the daughter tested negative, said the report.

As the delivery boy tested positive, the health officials have started to prepare a list of places he visited and the people who received the delivery from him, as per the report.

Also read | Karnataka cancels all special trains for migrant workers

In the effort to trace contacts of the delivery boy, the health department is issuing a public notice with his details and asking his primary contacts to inform health officials and undergo self-quarantine.

Earlier, in a similar incidence in Delhi, a total of 89 families had been put under quarantine after a 19-year-old delivery agent from a restaurant in Malviya Nagar tested positive for the virus on April 14.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 08:54 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Karnataka

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | ICMR approves 21 institutions to conduct clinical trials of plasma therapy

Coronavirus pandemic | ICMR approves 21 institutions to conduct clinical trials of plasma therapy

Coronavirus pandemic | Repatriation of Indian nationals from US to start from Saturday

Coronavirus pandemic | Repatriation of Indian nationals from US to start from Saturday

Coronavirus impact | Kiranas digitise to adapt in post-COVID-19 world

Coronavirus impact | Kiranas digitise to adapt in post-COVID-19 world

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.