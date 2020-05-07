Coronavirus pandemic | Bengaluru delivery boy tests positive, may turn out to be ‘super spreader’

A delivery boy from Bengaluru has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He may turn out to be a ‘super spreader’ because of his nature of work, the Deccan Chronicle has reported.

Karnataka reported 20 new cases on May 6, taking the total COVID-19 tally of the state to 693, according to news agency PTI data. Thirteen out of 20 new cases were from Badami in Bagalkot district.

Only two of them were from Bengaluru. Of these, one was the 25-year-old delivery boy from Mangammanapalya and the other was his mother, the report said.

The source of infection of the delivery boy was reportedly his father, a worker who had a history of influenza-like illness (ILI) and was in contact with a COVID-19-positive friend from the Hongasandra cluster. After the elder man tested positive on May 5, health officials collected samples from his family. The test results showed he had infected his wife and son while the daughter tested negative, said the report.

As the delivery boy tested positive, the health officials have started to prepare a list of places he visited and the people who received the delivery from him, as per the report.

In the effort to trace contacts of the delivery boy, the health department is issuing a public notice with his details and asking his primary contacts to inform health officials and undergo self-quarantine.

Earlier, in a similar incidence in Delhi, a total of 89 families had been put under quarantine after a 19-year-old delivery agent from a restaurant in Malviya Nagar tested positive for the virus on April 14.

