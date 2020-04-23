App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Bengal govt bans mobile phones in COVID-19 wards, sparks row

Landline phones will, however, be available in hospitals

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The West Bengal government has been accused of blocking the flow of information from COVID-19 wards about likely mismanagement after it prohibited the use of mobile phones there, saying phone surfaces are potential sources of spreading infection, The Hindustan Times has reported. However, landline phones are available in the hospitals.

According to the report, the instruction was issued on WhatsApp on April 21 night by an additional secretary of the health and family welfare department of the state government. The message was sent to district magistrates, chief medical officer of health and superintendents of all COVID-19 hospitals. On April 22, a top official of the state’s health administration confirmed that the use of mobile phones was being prohibited, it said.

The internal message, accessed by the publication, read, “Since mobile phones can be a potential source of spreading COVID-19 infection, no one will be allowed to carry, possess or use mobile phones inside the COVID hospitals in the state.”

related news

The order applies to all persons inside the hospital, whether patients or staff on duty, read the message, adding that the deposit of patients’ mobile phones may be taken and a receipt may be given to them.

In the message, it was also stated that the intercom facility may be provided in the wards.

“The contact number of the control room or the hospital superintendent/manager should be publicised prominently among the patients. Also, landline arrangements with STD calling be kept ready in case the patient needs to make a call or receive a call from outside,” the message said.

The hospital authorities have been asked to inform their staff on duty about the restrictions on the use and carrying of mobile phones inside the wards and treatment areas, said the report.

The instruction was welcomed by a section of doctors who said a mobile phone could, indeed, carry the virus if not properly disinfected. However, another section of doctors said the ban could adversely affect the COVID-19 patients who are kept in isolation and use the mobile phone a lot to stay occupied, said the report.

Some COVID-19 patients also advocated the use of mobile phones in the wards, as they had spent their time in isolation watching movies, listening to music and talking to friends and relatives, said the report.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 03:09 pm

