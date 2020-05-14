App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 02:50 PM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces 105 additional special trains for migrants

As per the list, these 105 special trains will be run starting May 16 until June 14.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 14 announced that the state would arrange an additional 105 special trains to bring back those who were stranded in different parts of the country in light of the COVID-19-led lockdown and want to return to the state.

"Towards our commitment to helping all our people stuck in different parts of the country and who want to return back to Bengal, I am pleased to announce that we have arranged 105 additional special trains," she tweeted.

Close

"Over the coming days, these special trains will embark from different states for various destinations across Bengal bringing our people back home," she added.

related news

She also put out a list with the details of the said trains and the stations to which they will be operated as well as the tentative dates.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

As per the list, these 105 special trains will be run starting May 16 until June 14.

"West Bengal government has started communicating with the concerned state governments and Railways to operationalise the above plan," the list noted.

Earlier this month, West Bengal had given the approval to run 10 special trains to ferry migrant workers, as per a report by The Hindu. This had reportedly followed after a letter to the state chief minister by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where he stated that the state not allowing trains was an "injustice" to stranded migrants.

Also Read | Indian Railways cancels old ticket bookings done for travel upto June 30; Shramik, special trains to continue

First Published on May 14, 2020 02:50 pm

