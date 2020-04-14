App
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 09:12 PM IST
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bandra gathering: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pins blame on rumour mongers

Meanwhile, former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the state government failed in its duty to look after the migrant labourers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As hundreds of migrant labourers gathered at Mumbai's Bandra station defying the lockdown to demand permission to go to home, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on April 14 said that the incident happened because they presumed that trains will start today.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said: "Today what happened was because they thought that they will be able to go home after April 14 and the trains will start. Someone might have spread that rumor. I want to tell you that you are in Maharashtra, and you are safe. Right now, the time is to fight this virus; there is no need to worry. Maharashtra government is taking care of you."

Earlier today, hundreds of migrant labourers had defied the stringent lockdown guidelines and gathered at Bandra station in Mumbai, demanding permission to go to their native homes.

Hours after the incident had come to light Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told news agency PTI, "Situation at Bandra station where migrant workers gathered is now under control. The state will ensure accomodation and food for them."

"The state government has failed in making arrangements for labourers. That is why we had to face such embarrassing situation today that labourers in huge number came and said that either provide us food or let us go home -that too in Bandra, under the nose of the government," he told mediapersons.

Responding to the allegation, Thackeray said: "Please don't do politics over this, and don't give any color to this incident."

Expressing concern over the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called Thackeray and offered his full support to the Maharashtra government.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 09:12 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra #mumbai #Uddhav Thackeray

