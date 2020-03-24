App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries to get free COVID-19 treatment

Amid the outbreak, the NHA has announced the free treatment for the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, who test positive for coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Health Authority (NHA) has notified that treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19) at designated government hospitals will be free, and beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will also receive free treatment under various packages.

India has reported 492 COVID-19 cases and nine related deaths so far. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) is the central government's flagship healthcare scheme, providing  free coverage at the secondary and tertiary levels to the poor.

Affected beneficiaries will be eligible for free treatment under various packages such as Acute Febrile Illness, Pneumonia, Severe Pneumonia, Pyrexia of unknown origin, Respiratory failure due to any cause (pneumonia, asthma, COPD, ARDS, foreign body, poisoning, head injury etc.), among others, the NHA said on its website.

Furthermore, the Ayushman Bharat scheme will also be implemented in Delhi. In the budget presented in the Delhi Assembly on March 23, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the state government will implement the Centre's healthcare scheme in the national capital.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 11:58 am

