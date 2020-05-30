App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Axis Securities rolls out 2/3/5-days work-from-home model

"Depending on the intensity or the necessity, we have categorised people on the 2D/3D/5D model. We have also taken some filters like if the person has old age people at home or small children he/she is not called to office. We have worked on all the combinations and we are ready on that," Axis Securities MD and CEO B Gopkumar said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Brokerage Axis Securities has rolled out a two/three/five days work-from-home model to ensure that a minimum number of people are working from office amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this model, employees will work from office for two, three or five days in a week, depending on the criticality, complexity and role requirement.

"Depending on the intensity or the necessity, we have categorised people on the 2D/3D/5D model. We have also taken some filters like if the person has old age people at home or small children he/she is not called to office. We have worked on all the combinations and we are ready on that," Axis Securities MD and CEO B Gopkumar said.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

After the lockdown, Axis Securities will take a discreet view and open its offices in three phases, depending on the situation and guidelines from the government.

In the first phase, 10 percent of employees, which includes team leaders and department heads, will work from offices through a roster.

In the second phase, the number will increase to 30 percent, and in phase three (depending on the government guidelines), 60 percent of the staff will work from the office.

The company has also made some infrastructural changes in its offices, like limiting the number of seating arrangements, to adhere to social distancing.

Multiple digital employee engagements and well-being programs have been initiated during the lockdown, such as yoga for leadership and Gurukul - The Learning Curve, Gopkumar said, adding that 'Leadership Connect' sessions are also being organised to address concerns and manage anxieties of employees.

The lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak has been in place across the country since March 25. The lockdown has been extended four times. The current phase is in force till May 31.

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 1.73 lakh, while the death toll is close to 5,000.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 30, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #Axis Securities #Business #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi-Moscow Air India flight returns after pilot found COVID-19 positive

Delhi-Moscow Air India flight returns after pilot found COVID-19 positive

Coronavirus crisis | Why we can’t foresee the pandemic’s long-term effects

Coronavirus crisis | Why we can’t foresee the pandemic’s long-term effects

US 'very saddened' by what happened to the relationship with China: Donald Trump

US 'very saddened' by what happened to the relationship with China: Donald Trump

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.