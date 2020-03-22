Coronavirus pandemic: Authorities toil away screening Mumbai's slums as resident tests positive for COVID-19

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the civic officials in Mumbai are facing a tough time screening slum-dwellers after a resident of the area tested positive for COVID-19, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, after 10 days of returning from the US, a 49-year-old man in Mumbai’s central suburbs tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Following this, his mother, his domestic help and two more close contacts were tested. Among them, only the 68-year-old help was confirmed infected with the virus.

Dr Avdhoot Kanchan, a BMC official told the publication that the woman, admitted to Kasturba hospital, couldn’t tell properly who her close contacts were. So, health workers reached out to her son.

Through her son, the civic officials came to know that his mother worked in three more flats apart from the one, whose owner had tested positive for COVID-19.

They managed to trace in a total of nine people, including five from the help’s family and two couples in two of the houses where she worked. All were sent to Kasturba hospital for testing. None of them had tested positive, the report said.

The third flat was locked by the civic officials as its owner was in Jaisalmer, the report said.

Another big challenge before the officials was to screen the slum area where she was living. The area had several houses standing next to one another, each sharing a common wall. The authorities visited nearly 500 households to look for slum-dwellers with cough, cold or fever, but no symptomatic case was found.

They further hoped that nobody caught the infection from the public washroom where the lady used to bathe, the report said.

In a similar situation, a 40-year-old woman in Panchkula in Haryana tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the authorities to launch a health check in the slum where she lived with her family, officials told news agency PTI.

The slum in Panchkula, with a population of around 9,000, has been cordoned off and residents have been asked to quarantine themselves in their homes.