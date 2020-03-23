App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Aurangabad merchants oppose exemption to online sites

Those delivering parcels for e-commerce sites could also transmit the virus, said Aurangabad Jilha Vyapari Mahasangh's Jagannath Kale.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A merchants' association in Aurangabad in Maharashtra has opposed exemption given to shopping websites in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a functionary said.

Those delivering parcels for these e-commerce sites could also transmit the virus, said Aurangabad Jilha Vyapari Mahasangh's Jagannath Kale.

"The merchants association has called for a shutdown since Saturday. The average transaction in Aurangabad market is around Rs 300 crore a day. We have taken this decision looking at the critical condition now. The administration is asking all to avoid public contact, but it is allowing parcel delivery by unknown chains. We want the administration to revise the decision," Kale said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Aurangabad #Business #coronavirus #e- commerce industry #Health #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.