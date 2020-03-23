Coronavirus pandemic | Aurangabad merchants oppose exemption to online sites

A merchants' association in Aurangabad in Maharashtra has opposed exemption given to shopping websites in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a functionary said.

Those delivering parcels for these e-commerce sites could also transmit the virus, said Aurangabad Jilha Vyapari Mahasangh's Jagannath Kale.

"The merchants association has called for a shutdown since Saturday. The average transaction in Aurangabad market is around Rs 300 crore a day. We have taken this decision looking at the critical condition now. The administration is asking all to avoid public contact, but it is allowing parcel delivery by unknown chains. We want the administration to revise the decision," Kale said.