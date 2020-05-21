App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Asymptomatic patients without fever cannot infect others: Health Ministry

As per government data, nearly 80% of India’s COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic and as such the discharge policy has been revised in the country since such patients can recover at home after spending 10 days at a dedicated coronavirus healthcare facility.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Health Ministry announced on May 20 that pre-symptomatic, moderately symptomatic, and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients who have not got fever in the past 10 days do not pose a threat of spreading the infection to others.

This announcement follows the May 9 government order which had tweaked the discharge policy for coronavirus patients, indicating that positive cases exhibiting mild symptoms do not require hospitalisation and can recover at home.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, clarified on May 20 that the decision was taken based on evidence that asymptomatic patients cannot infect others, said a report by Mint.

Notably, nearly 80 percent of India’s COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic, the government has claimed.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Agarwal added: “The new discharge policy is based on evidence where we have found that presymptomatic, mild symptomatic cases or moderate cases for that matter not having fever for 10 days will not be able to spread the infection to others. However, we have directed that even after a patient leaves a COVID facility, s/he should self-quarantine himself/herself for at least seven days and also must take all necessary precautions. They should not go out.”

As per the Health Ministry’s revised discharge policy, mild and pre-symptomatic novel coronavirus infection cases who have been admitted to COVID-19 care facility will have their temperature screened daily and their pulse monitored too.

However, they (mild and very mild cases) will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset in case the patient does not get fever for three consecutive days.

The moderate cases will be admitted to dedicated COVID-19 healthcare centres and would be discharged after 10 days only if he or she does not get fever in the without taking antipyretics, and do not have trouble breathing or need oxygen support.

No such patient will have to undergo COVID-19 tests again before getting discharged from the healthcare facilities.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #Union Health Ministry

