Coronavirus pandemic: As states impose restrictions, here's the difference between curfew and lockdown

Over 30 states and Union Territories across India either announced a curfew or went into a lockdown on March 23, a day after the nation observed a 'Janata Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on March 19.

While the government has said that lockdowns and state-wide curfews are extreme measures, they need to be implemented considering the situation. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in India crossed 500 on March 24, with Maharashtra having reported the most number of cases, followed by Kerala.

While Maharashtra has announced a state-wide curfew, Kerala on March 23 announced a state-wide lockdown. But, is there a difference between the two? If so, what is it?

A curfew

During a curfew, everyone is forced to stay home and nobody is allowed to venture out. This is different from when the administration imposes prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, where no more than five people can gather in a group.

A curfew is announced to keep people off the streets during an emergency situation— like riots, for instance. It is announced according to the state regulations and people are forced to be inside their homes for a particular period of time.

While Maharashtra has announced a state-wide curfew, essential services will remain open and people can step out of their houses to fetch them, though with conditions. The state has also shut its borders, and conditions have been imposed on intra-state travel.

There is also a difference between the Janata Curfew observed by the people on March 22 and an actual curfew. An actual curfew is imposed and implemented by the administration, while the idea behind Janata Curfew was people staying at home voluntarily in light of the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak.

A lockdown

A lockdown essentially means that people need to stay indoors, but they can go out to buy essential commodities. They also need to maintain a distance of one meter or three feet between themselves and others, especially those showing symptoms such as fever, cold, cough, etc.

Moreover, according to reports, unlike a curfew, the police does not have the power to arrest people violating the lockdown norms. But, much like a curfew, the administration has invoked Section 144 so that five or more people cannot gather at a place.

At this point of time, a lockdown has been initiated by state authorities to ensure quarantine and distancing.