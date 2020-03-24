Coronavirus pandemic | As India goes under lockdown, here are the legal provisions for violators

With the lockdown due to coronavirus extended to at least 20 states and Union Territories of India, state governments are acting with a sense of urgency to strictly enforce the restrictions on the movement of people by deploying police on streets, sealing borders and booking violators.

Police booked 42 people in Odisha’s Berhampur city on March 24 for defying the lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. As many as 255 people were arrested in Kolkata on March 23 for violating the restrictions imposed in the metropolis. Similar cases have been reported from Kashmir, Rajasthan, Manipur and other states or Union Territories (UTs), where people were booked for violating lockdown norms in the past two days.

As the lockdown will continue till March 31, here are the legal provisions that may be invoked to punish the violators during this period:

For violating Section 144

Several states and UTs have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which makes the assembly of four or more people becomes unlawful. This is to restrict large groups of people from coming out.

In such a situation, violators can be booked and the maximum punishment for such an act is three years, according to a report in The Times of India.

For violating lockdown

As cases of the coronavirus infection surged in the country, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning the gathering of people. Anyone seen loitering around on streets despite strict restrictions can be booked under Section 270 of IPC, which applies for a "malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life".

A violator can be jailed for up to two years or could be fined or both, without bail, said the TOI report citing Mysore superintendent of police, CB Rishyanath.

For violating quarantine restrictions

The government is sending those, who are testing positive for the novel coronavirus or area-suspected case to quarantine facilities. People who violate quarantine restrictions can be booked under IPC Section 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) for a non-cognizable offence, said the report citing the Karnataka government’s order.

Those who violate the quarantine rule can be imprisoned for six months or can be made to pay a fine, the report suggested.

For violating curfew

As people continue to venture out despite lockdown, the Centre has advised state governments and union territory administrations to impose curfew wherever necessary in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials told news agency PTI. A few states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra - and a UT - Puducherry - have already declared curfew in their respective areas.

A curfew means an individual cannot leave the home without prior police permission. Violation of curfew can lead to the immediate detention of the violator by the police.