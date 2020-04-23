Coronavirus pandemic | As Centre eases lockdown restrictions, 70% highway projects resume

As the central government allowed the partial lifting of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown for certain sectors from April 20 to restart the economic activity , work on about 70 percent highway projects has resumed, says a report by The Economic Times has reported.

Out of around 375 projects for which permission was sought for the resumption of works, 260 projects have got the permission, said the report quoting an official from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Though the construction activity has started, it is still crawling as there are different issues cropping up at different project sites, the official said.

One of the issues limiting the construction activity is the inter-state movement of new, additional labour on project sites where more labourers are needed, said the official.

They are also anticipating a shortage of inventory and raw materials at some project sites. However, in the next fortnight, if the situation gets better, they should have the inventory in place, the official added.

Amid the lockdown, the first priority was to get projects started, said another official as per the report.

“Now we are hoping for things to streamline by the time we have a word on the lifting of lockdown,” the official said.

Permissions to resume construction have not given for the Delhi- National Capital Region (NCR) as it remains one of the cities with the highest number of positive cases, the official added.