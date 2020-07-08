App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Around 25,000 Indians register to repatriate from Bahrain: Report

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, over 8,000 Indians have already left Bahrain

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, around 25,000 Indian workers in Bahrain have been registered to return to their homes under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’.

The government of India started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help its stranded citizens in abroad due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

Under the mission, over 8,000 Indians have already left Bahrain and around 25,000 have been listed for home return, reported Gulf News citing an official source at the Indian embassy in Manama.

Close

Repatriation flights on July 8: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

related news

Indians constitute the biggest expatriate community in Bahrain, with 450,000- to- 500,000 people from India living there, the report suggested.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, some 270 Indians have died due to the novel coronavirus infection in the Gulf so far, added the report.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,935 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 7, carrying over 2.55 lakh passengers. Of these, 966 were inbound flights carrying 1,83,538 passengers and 969 were outbound flights with 72,067 fliers.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #Bahrain #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.