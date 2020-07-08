Coronavirus pandemic | Around 25,000 Indians register to repatriate from Bahrain: Report

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, around 25,000 Indian workers in Bahrain have been registered to return to their homes under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’.

The government of India started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help its stranded citizens in abroad due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

Under the mission, over 8,000 Indians have already left Bahrain and around 25,000 have been listed for home return, reported Gulf News citing an official source at the Indian embassy in Manama.

Repatriation flights on July 8: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Indians constitute the biggest expatriate community in Bahrain, with 450,000- to- 500,000 people from India living there, the report suggested.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, some 270 Indians have died due to the novel coronavirus infection in the Gulf so far, added the report.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,935 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 7, carrying over 2.55 lakh passengers. Of these, 966 were inbound flights carrying 1,83,538 passengers and 969 were outbound flights with 72,067 fliers.