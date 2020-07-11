Coronavirus pandemic: Anand Mahindra praises auto rickshaw for facilities

With the coronavirus pandemic gripping every part of the world, there are people who are actively trying to keep and promote sanitisation. A rickshaw, in particular, caught the eye of business tycoon, Anand Mahindra.



One silver lining of Covid 19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat...!! pic.twitter.com/mwwmpCr5da

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2020

In a post on Twitter, Anand Mahindra uploaded a video accompanied by the caption, “One silver lining of Covid 19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat...!!”

The video, just over a minute long, is that of an auto rickshaw that is green with sanitisation facilities inside. The auto is complete with a hand washing unit, soap dispenser along with potted plants and two waste bins labelled, ‘dry waste’ and ‘wet waste’.

The auto is also equipped with drinking water, cooler fan, a phone charging station, Bluetooth speaker to play your own music as well as on-board Wi-Fi. A board on the inside reads, “Mumbai’s first home system auto rickshaw providing excellent service”.

The rickshaw also has special discounted rates for senior citizens while married couples can ride for free. The outside of the auto has info on the COVID-19 helpline number while the back pays homage to all the essential workers risking their lives to fight the pandemic.