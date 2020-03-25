App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 07:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Amit Shah asks Delhi Police chief to ensure security of doctors facing harassment

Shah's directive came hours after a representation was sent to him apprising him about the incidents of harassment of doctors by some landlords, claiming that coronavirus could be transmitted through the medicos.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 24 asked Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava to ensure security of doctors who are facing harassment at the hands of some people in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said.



The home minister spoke to the Delhi Police commissioner and asked him to take immediate action to stop any such incident, an official of the Home Ministry said.

In their representation, the doctors said that some of their colleagues were facing harassment at the hands of some people, particularly the landlords, asking them to vacate their rented premises.

The doctors are claiming that the harassment was meted out to them by some people alleging that coronavirus could be transmitted through them as they are treating the positive cases.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #Amit Shah #coronavirus #Delhi #Delhi Police #Health #India #Politics

