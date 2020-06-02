Coronavirus pandemic | Amid rising COVID-19 cases, India shows positive trend in recovery rates

India has become the seventh worst-hit nation by the novel coronavirus pandemic, registering over 1.98 lakh COVID-19 cases so far.

The novel coronavirus death toll rose to 5,598 in the country on June 2 with 204 more fatalities, while 8,171 new cases took the number of infections to 1,98,706 on the day, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data.

With the total number of COVID-19 cases nearing 2,00,000, India surpassed Germany and France to reach the seventh position among the countries worst-hit by the coronavirus infection, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s live tracker of the disease.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India have climbed to 97,581.

While the number of coronavirus infections is increasing every day, the country has shown positive trends in the recovery rate and death toll. India’s recovery rate is increasing and the COVID-19 fatality is going down, the health ministry’s data revealed.

As per the ministry’s data, as many as 95,526 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far. This means around 48.07 percent of patients have recovered so far, said a ministry official. The recovery rate was 47.40 percent on May 30, said the data.

A total of 3,707 COVID-19 patients have cured and discharged on June 2.

The union health ministry also said a steady decline can be also seen in the COVID-19 fatality rate in the country.

With 204 deaths due to COVID-19 on June 2, the case fatality rate has been 2.81 percent, as per the ministry’s data on June 2. More than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, it said.

The death toll was 230 on June 1, as per the ministry’s data.

