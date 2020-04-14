Coronavirus pandemic | Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in India, here's how Kerala managed to flatten the curve

Amid the coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 10,000 people in India, the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala have registered a dip over the past few days. This has been achieved by taking measures such as aggressive testing, early detection, contact tracing, a 28-day strict home quarantine and a robust public health system, according to a report by The Times of India.

The state had reported its first COVID-19 case on January 30 and recorded its highest cases in a day on March 27 when a total of 39 people were tested positive.

However, the state has now shown a dip in the number of COVID-19 cases. Strict quarantine, meticulous contact tracing and isolation system have all helped the state to successfully treat the positive cases, said Health Minister KK Shailaja.

For the second consecutive day on April 13, Kerala reported more number of COVID-19 patients cured of the disease than positive cases, with 19 of them discharged and three hospitalised.

The total number of coronavirus-affected people in the state is now 379. There have been three fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

So, how did Kerala manage to flatten the COVID-19 curve?

The state had realised early on the potential lethality of a curve arcing sharply upward, according to the TOI report. Even before any coronavirus infection was reported in the state, the state health department on January 18 issued a COVID-19 alert and began to screen passengers arriving from abroad, the report stated.

Also, it linked all the state’s five airports to ambulances and emergency response in district hospitals, said the report.

Kerala further set up district control rooms, started procuring personal protection equipment (PPE) and medicines over the next few weeks, followed by ordering district hospitals to designate isolation wards for COVID-19 cases, the report said.

On February 4, Kerala reportedly declared the COVID-19 threat a state disaster. For contact tracing, the state started manual surveillance.

The state also adopted strict home quarantine rules with deploying about 16,000 teams to ensure that people stay in home and increased the number from 12,470 people on March 16 to 1,22,676 people on April 11, mentioned the report. It also increased the period of home quarantine to 28 days instead of 14 days recommended by the World Health Organization.

CM P Vijayan on March 28 announced the state would conduct rapid testing.

Despite COVID-19 cases in Kerala showing a dip in the past few days, the health minister said on April 13 it was not yet time to be "completely relieved".

"We want to bring down the graph of positive cases. That is our effort. We feel our efforts are paying dividends, if we go by the results in the last few days. However, we cannot be completely relieved just because cases in the state has dipped,” she said.

“It is a pandemic. The cases in our neighbouring states are increasing and that is a cause of concern,” she added.

(With inputs from PTI)