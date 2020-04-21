Coronavirus pandemic | Amid lockdown, Delhi records significant improvement in air quality

Delhi has recorded a drop in its nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels, essentially meaning that the national capital is witnessing improved air quality as the level of pollution dropped significantly.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, countries such as the United States, Spain, Italy, China, France, Mexico and the United Kingdom have also recorded a drop in NO2 levels in April this year— with several of these countries under strict lockdown measures due to the coronavirus outbreak — as compared to the same period last year.

Delhi, according to the report, has recorded the most significant improvement in air quality.

Follow our LIVE updates here.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality in the national capital on April 21 was recorded in "satisfactory" category with PM10 at 68 and PM2.5 at 35.

SAFAR said the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi hovered at around 68 on April 21— an improvement, considering that the AQI in Delhi ranged between 100 to 300 and even higher during the colder months.

Also Read: In Pics | Prolonged lockdown throws lives of migrant workers into disarray, adds to pain

However, experts have said the air quality might not remain the same after the lockdown has been lifted.

"Currently, we have clean air due to the lockdown but this respite is short term. After the restrictions are lifted and human activities start, there will be a sudden rise in air pollution," TK Joshi, member of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) task force, said on air pollution and health.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus cases, including 47 deaths. The Delhi government has identified over 84 coronavirus hotspots across the city, adding five new containment zones on April 20.