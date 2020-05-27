Amazon India partners with Acko General to offer free COVID-19 insurance cover to sellers

Amazon India on May 27 announced it has partnered with Acko General Insurance to provide free health insurance for all its active sellers with regards to COVID-19 hospitalisation and treatment up to Rs 50,000.

The insurance will help cover the expenses related to COVID-19 hospitalisation and treatment as well as ambulance assistance and ICU charges of up to Rs 50,000, and it will be valid for one year after activation, the company said in a statement.

Amazon has partnered with Acko General Insurance (Acko) to manage the policy delivery and handling of claims and reimbursements. This will benefit lakhs of Amazon sellers - anyone who has had an active product listing on Amazon.in between January 2019 and May 26, 2020, the statement said.

Vice President, Seller Services, Amazon India, Gopal Pillai, said, While we sincerely hope none of our sellers needs to use this, we want to make sure they have a sense of security and one less thing to worry about and can focus on developing their business.

