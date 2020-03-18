App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 11:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | All UP govt school to promote students up to class 8 sans exams

"Orders have been issued to promote all students, studying in schools run by the basic education department, of class one to eight to next classes without examination. All schools have been closed till April 2," Additional Chief Secretary, Education Renuka Kumar said in a order issued on Tuesday night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Students of classes one to eight of all government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will get promoted without having to appear in examinations in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Wednesday. Examinations in primary schools were scheduled between March 23 and 28.

"Orders have been issued to promote all students, studying in schools run by the basic education department, of class one to eight to next classes without examination. All schools have been closed till April 2," Additional Chief Secretary, Education Renuka Kumar said in a order issued on Tuesday night.

The state government on Tuesday extended the closure of all educational institutions, cinemas, mulitplexes and tourists places in the state till April 2 and implemented work-from-home protocol to the extent possible to contain the coronavirus spread.

Competitive and other examinations too have been postponed till April 2.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 11:40 am

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #exams #UP government #UP schools

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.