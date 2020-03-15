App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | All 3 old corona-hit patients cured, one new case of a man testing +ve being treated: Official

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot complimented the SMS Hospital doctors and staffers for successfully treating the three.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Pic: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
All three old cases of coronavirus-hit patients in the state have now been tested negative for infection and cured, while a 24-year-old youth found having the affliction is undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital here, a senior official said on Sunday.

The three who have been declared corona-negative following repeat tests include an Italian couple and a Dubai-returned, 85-year-old Jaipur native.

Close

“Sixty-nine-year-old Italian man and an 85-year-old Jaipur native have now been tested negative twice. Both are now coronavirus-free,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Rohit Kumar Singh.

related news

Italian's man wife too was tested negative for coronavirus affliction earlier.

Singh said a total of three corona patients, including corona-positive, 70-year-old wife of the Italian man, have turned coronavirus-free after treatment at the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur.

The three, however, have not yet been discharged and continue to be admitted in hospitals, he said.

The Italian woman has been shifted to Rajasthan University of Medical Sciences (RUHS) Hospital from the SMS Hospital while the remaining two are still in the SMS hospital.

A total of four persons were tested positive for coronavirus here in the state so far and three of them have become free from the virus, he said.

The fourth patient, a 24-year-old man, who was tested positive on Saturday, is also admitted at the SMS hospital.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot complemented SMS doctors and staffer for successfully treating the three patients.

"This news should reassure those feeling stressed. My appeal to people is to take precautions and avoid visiting crowded places," Gehlot said.

"The state government is continuously monitoring the situation and enhancing medical facilities for corona testing and treating patients," he tweeted.

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 06:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

