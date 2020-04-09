App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Ajmer restricts photography of charity work during COVID-19 lockdown

Eight people in Ajmer were clicked distributing two bananas to a poor man

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Taking selfies, photographs or videos while distributing food to the needy during the coronavirus-induced lockdown will not be allowed in Ajmer city of Rajasthan, an official order stated, The Times of India has reported.

The order, issued by Ajmer district collector Vishwa Mohan Sharma, stated that people involved in such practices would be charged as guilty and an FIR would be registered against them under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), said the report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the transmission of novel coronavirus across the country. Following this, many NGOs came forward to distribute food packets and groceries among people. However, these activities soon turned into propaganda. For instance, eight people in Ajmer were clicked distributing two bananas to a poor man, the report suggested.

Close

Coronavirus LIVE updates

related news

In a similar incident, seven members of an NGO were photographed while feeding grass to a cow. This NGO was of Congressman Riju Jhunjhunwala, who was the party’s candidate for Ajmer Lok Sabha seat in 2019, as per the report.

These people not only uploaded the photos on social media but also got one of them published in a vernacular daily, the report said.

Photos of people feeding strays were also posted on social media.

Taking note of this, the administration has ordered that taking selfies and photographs would mean flouting social distancing norms and violators would be punished, added the report.

Follow our full coverage here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 04:43 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.