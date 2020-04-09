Coronavirus pandemic | Ajmer restricts photography of charity work during COVID-19 lockdown

Taking selfies, photographs or videos while distributing food to the needy during the coronavirus-induced lockdown will not be allowed in Ajmer city of Rajasthan, an official order stated, The Times of India has reported.

The order, issued by Ajmer district collector Vishwa Mohan Sharma, stated that people involved in such practices would be charged as guilty and an FIR would be registered against them under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), said the report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the transmission of novel coronavirus across the country. Following this, many NGOs came forward to distribute food packets and groceries among people. However, these activities soon turned into propaganda. For instance, eight people in Ajmer were clicked distributing two bananas to a poor man, the report suggested.

In a similar incident, seven members of an NGO were photographed while feeding grass to a cow. This NGO was of Congressman Riju Jhunjhunwala, who was the party’s candidate for Ajmer Lok Sabha seat in 2019, as per the report.

These people not only uploaded the photos on social media but also got one of them published in a vernacular daily, the report said.

Photos of people feeding strays were also posted on social media.

Taking note of this, the administration has ordered that taking selfies and photographs would mean flouting social distancing norms and violators would be punished, added the report.