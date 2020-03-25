App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Air India to operate 'relief' flight to Tel Aviv with stranded Israeli nationals

The airline will fly its 342-seater Boeing 777-300ER from New Delhi and will return to the national capital as a 'ferry" flight, the source said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Flag carrier Air India will operate a 'relief' flight to Tel Aviv on Thursday to fly stranded Israeli nationals in the country in the wake of visa and travel restrictions on foreign citizens, a source said.

The airline will fly its 342-seater Boeing 777-300ER from New Delhi and will return to the national capital as a 'ferry" flight, the source said.

Besides, a similar 'relief' flight is being planned for Madrid to take back the Spanish nationals stuck in India, he said.

"Air India will fly a relief flight, AI 139, on Thursday afternoon from New Delhi to Tel Aviv to take back Israeli citizens who are stuck here in the country due to the temporary suspension of international air services amid Coronavirus global pandemic," the source privy to information told PTI.

The return flight AI40, however, will not be carrying any passenger and it will come back only as a 'ferry flight', he said.

The national carrier has operated a series of rescue flights including to Wuhan, Japan, Milan and Rome to evacuate Indians stranded at these places.

He said the modalities regarding the relief light to Madrid are still being worked out.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 09:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

